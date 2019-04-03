Only govt can decide on UEC recognition, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gives his opening speech during launch of the Asian Tiger Initiative at UiTM Shah Alam April 1, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, April 3 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today reiterated that the decision to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) can only be made by the government.

He said the decision taken by the Legal Profession Qualifying Board to recognise the UEC was only their own opinion.

“If we want to recognise (it), it is the government that must recognise,” he told reporters after chairing the Bersatu Supreme Council meeting here tonight. Dr Mahathir is also Bersatu chairman.

The board’s chairman Tommy Thomas, who is also Attorney General, recently had issued a statement saying that the UEC qualification at the Senior Middle 3 level could be accepted as meeting the STPM examination requirement to sit for the Certificate in Legal Practice Examination from 2021.

The UEC is a standardised test for Chinese independent high schools in the country. — Bernama