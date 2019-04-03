MP demands scrutiny of IGP, police in ‘enforced disappearance’ of pastor, activist

Norhayati Mohd Arifin — the wife of Amri Che Mat — cries during the announcement of Suhakam’s public inquiry findings into the disappearances of pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat in Kuala Lumpur April 3, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The inspector-general of police (IGP) and officers allegedly complicit in the abduction of a pastor and at least one activist must be investigated for covering up the cases, said Charles Santiago.

Commenting on the findings of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia’s (Suhakam) inquiry into the disappearance of pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat, the Klang MP said there was strong evidence of involvement by the police’s Special Branch.

“And it’s clear that the retiring police chief, Mohamad Fuzi Harun, was hiding information about the disappearances of Pastor Koh and Amri despite their families going through hope and despair,” Charles said in a statement today.

Calling the inquiry’s findings “chilling” and “heinous”, he said Mohamad Fuzi must be investigated for allegedly concealing information along with any officers found involved.

He went on to note that the International Criminal Court (ICC) considered enforced disappearance to be a crime against humanity.

Santiago then pressed the IGP to reveal the whereabouts of both men as well as pastor Joshua Hilmy and his wife, Ruth Sitepu, two other activists who are also suspected to be victims of enforced disappearance.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmaker said Suhakam’s conclusion made a case for the immediate formation of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) and ratification of the International Convention for Protection of all Persons from Enforced Disappearances (ICPPED).

PH has pledged to form the IPCMC that would provide public oversight of the police but Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government was still collecting feedback on this.