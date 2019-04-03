MAPS audit report finds conflict of interest in progress claim, says Keranji rep

Perak Corporation Berhad audit committee chairman Chong Zhemin speaks to reporters during a press conference at Hotel Casuarina Meru, Ipoh March 27, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The special internal audit into Perak’s Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) has discovered that the architect who certified the developer’s work completion was also its design director, said audit committee member Chong Zemin.

The Keranji assemblyman said this was a clear conflict of interest as the architect would not be able to provide a credible and independent certification on Sanderson Design Group (M) Sdn Bhd’s (SDGM) progress claim.

“How can an architect who is also design director in SDGM be appointed by ATP to provide certification on SDGM’s progress claim? This will defeat the whole purpose of appointing an independent architect firm to substantiate SDGM’s progress claim,” he said, referring to Animation Theme Park Sdn Bhd (ATP).

He also pointed out in a statement that Perak Corporation Berhad’s special internal audit report had quoted documentation in the form of invoice issued to SDGM by its subcontractor for the attention of the architect, which was addressed in the invoice as the General Manager of SDGM.

Referring to a statement he issued yesterday, Chong said the quantity surveyor appointed by ATP also provided similar consultancy service to SDGM, which put a huge question mark on its independence.

“Zambry must explain why he allowed ATP to appoint a quantity surveyor and architect firm whose independence is highly questionable. This huge conflict of interest may potentially lead to claims on uncompleted works at inaccurate value,” he said, referring to former Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

Chong had last week asked Zambry to explain how SDGM could have gone into liquidation after being paid RM413 million for MAPS.