Long lines at Kuala Lumpur courthouse today in historic ex-PM trial (VIDEO)

Media personnel queue at the registration counter at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 3, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Hundreds of journalists and camera crew from both local and international organisations are filling up the lobby of the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex at Jalan Duta today in readiness for the start of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s long awaited trial.

The Pekan MP has the unwanted distinction of being the first former prime minister in the country’s history — not very long relatively speaking — to be tried for any criminal offence.

Media passes to enter the courtroom are limited. But there is a saving grace for those who cannot gain entry into the courtroom proper as the court is allowing select media representatives into another room where a video link into the courtroom has been set up, allowing them to follow the trial by remote.

There are therefore three categories of passes for the media up for grabs on a first come-first serve basis: courtroom entry, videolink room entry, and the last for the camera crew.

Court officials began distributing these passes at around 12.45pm. Almost all of the available passes were immediately snapped up within minutes after registration opened.

