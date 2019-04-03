First witness steps up in Najib’s RM42m SRC International trial

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 3, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Muhamad Akmaluddin Abdullah was a picture of calm as he stepped into the courtroom this afternoon for the trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Of medium height and build, the 35-year-old assistant registrar at the Companies Commission of Malaysia is the prosecution’s first witness called to the stand right after Attorney General Tommy Thomas ended his opening speech, lifting the lid to what is likely the trial of the year at the very least.

Dressed in a black blazer over a light blue shirt and a black tie, he stepped up to the designated seat close to the front of the courtroom near High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

Muhamad Akmaluddin took his oath in Bahasa Malaysia, vowing to tell only the truth and then began reading from his witness testimony, also in the national language, pausing here and there while all attention in the courtroom fell on him.

MORE TO COME