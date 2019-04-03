Ex-IGP says he stands by testimony to Suhakam on missing pastor and activist

Khalid was the serving IGP at the time Koh, Amri and couple Joshua and Ruth Hilmy, who are Christian preachers, disappeared. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar today said he stood by his testimony to the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) on the disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat.

"I have given my statement during the inquiry, and that stands.

"I have nothing further to say," Khalid told Malay Mail when asked to comment on the findings of Suhakam’s inquiry into the missing men.

In July 2017, The Star reported Khalid telling reporters at a police event, that Koh may have been abducted by a southern Thai human trafficking syndicate.

On Perlis Hope founder Amri, Khalid reportedly said that he was not aware of the case and only learnt about Amri's disappearance via news reports.

Khalid was the serving IGP at the time Koh, Amri and couple Joshua and Ruth Hilmy, who are Christian preachers, disappeared.

He was appointed as the nation's 10th IGP in May 2013 and retired in 2017.

Following its inquiry, Suhakam concluded today that the abductions of pastor Koh and Amri were enforced disappearance with the likely involvement of state agents such as the police’s Special Branch.

Amri was abducted in late 2016 while Koh was taken in early 2017.

The current IGP, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, was Bukit Aman’s Special Branch director in 2017, before succeeding Khalid on September 4 of the same year.

After Suhakam released its findings, Mohamad Fuzi said that he will only respond to its claim of police involvement after viewing its findings.

Speaking to Malay Mail in Johor, he assured the public that he will provide an answer but said it was premature to comment without seeing the inquiry findings in detail.

Mohamad Fuzi is due for mandatory retirement in May, after 35 years in the force.