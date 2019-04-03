Enforced disappearance: IGP wants to read Suhakam report first

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said it was premature to comment without seeing the inquiry findings in detail. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, April 3 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said he will only respond to Human Rights Commission of Malaysia’s (Suhakam) conclusion of police involvement in at least two enforced disappearance cases after viewing its findings.

He assured the public that he will provide an answer but said it was premature to comment without seeing the inquiry findings in detail.

“Let me read the report first before I can officially issue a statement on the matter,” Mohamad Fuzi told Malay Mail at the lobby of Holiday Villa City Centre before he was due to return to Kuala Lumpur today.

Mohamad Fuzi was on a two-day official visit to the Johor police contingent where he officiated the police southern region band at the Johor police contingent headquarters here.

Earlier today, Suhakam revealed the findings of its inquiry that concluded the abductions of pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat to be enforced disappearance with the likely involvement of state agents such as the police’s Special Branch.

Mohamad Fuzi had been Bukit Aman’s Special Branch director in 2017, before succeeding Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar as the IGP in September 4 of the same year.

Amri was abducted in late 2016 while Koh was taken in early 2017, prior to Mohamad Fuzi’s promotion.

Mohamad Fuzi is due for mandatory retirement in May, after 35 years in the force.