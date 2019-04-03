Dr Wan Azizah urges Rantau voters to back ‘principled’ candidate

People listen to Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speak during a ceramah in Mambau April 2, 2019. — Bernama

SEREMBAN, April 3 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail hopes that the voters in the Rantau state constituency will ensure victory for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr S. Streram and a bigger majority in the Rantau state by-election on April 13.

She said voters should make a wise decision and not disappoint the PH candidate who fought on a matter of principle and in upholding justice.

“... because he (Dr Streram) was persistent against all the injustices, he went to court and he won. So now that he has won in court, let him win the by-election too, but the people must vote. We hope that the voters in the Rantau state constituency will not disappoint the person who has fought over principles and who wants to uphold justice

“The votes in Rantau will have an impact that is so significant and meaningful to us in PH,” she said in her speech at a get-together with voters in Mambau, here yesterday.

The by-election sees a four-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan’s Dr Streram, former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (Barisan Nasional) and two independent candidates, R. Malarvizhi and Mohd Nor Yassin.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah called on the people to give their support to the PH government in its efforts to “correct” the country, while at the same time, bringing about change that the people could feel.

“We are just about to finish a year (of governing the country) so give us a chance,” she said.

Earlier, Dr Wan Azizah stopped by at Masjid Kariah in Kampung Sega for the Maghrib prayer. She then visited Abu Bakar Omar, 73, a diabetic and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) pensioner Ibrahim Khamis, 66, in Kampung Mambau.

The by-election was called after the Federal Court rejected an appeal by Mohamad, who was also the incumbent Rantau assemblyman to set aside the Seremban Election Court’s decision on November 16 last year, declaring his victory in the state constituency in the 14th general election null and void.

Dr Streram had petitioned the result because he was barred from entering the nomination centre (during GE14) on the flimsy grounds that he did not have an Election Commission pass, leading to Mohamad winning the seat unopposed. — Bernama