Dr M: PPBM fully behind Warisan

Mahathir said there have been attempts by certain parties to create friction between Bersatu and Warisan. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, April 3 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will give its full support to the Sabah state government led by the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

The prime minister and Bersatu chairman stressed that the presence of the Bersatu in Sabah was not aimed at overthrowing the existing state government and seizing any post.

“We want to make it clear that when we go to Sabah, the goal is to set up Bersatu in the state and the party is not aiming to bring down the existing government (there), but we will fully support the Warisan government,” he said.

He said this after chairing the Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council meeting here today.

Dr Mahathir also admitted that ahead of the launch of Bersatu in Sabah on April 6, there were attempts by certain parties to create friction between Bersatu and Warisan.

“There may be parties that dislike Warisan who will try to influence the state’s Bersatu to go against the Warisan government,” he said.

Dr Mahathir, however, said these people would not be accepted as Bersatu members.

“They need not ask people to become Bersatu members because Bersatu is dedicated to support the Warisan government in Sabah, we have made a pledge on this,” he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also said Bersatu would hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in May to allow the party’s constitution to be amended.

He said the amendments involve, among others, how to manage the party at the branch, division and headquarters levels.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir reiterated that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would assume the prime minister’s post after him.

Commenting on allegations by Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki that he (Dr Mahathir) did not want Anwar to replace him as prime minister, Dr Mahathir said: “He has the right to voice his opinion, but I already made a statement that when I leave, Anwar will take over.” — Bernama