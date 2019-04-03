Amid downpour, small group of Najib supporters take shelter inside court complex

Supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Razak are pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 3, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — As Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial gets underway, his supporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex have found shelter inside the court compound following a downpour here.

According to police, about 50 of the remaining supporters are loitering around the lobby of the court complex, while some were seen in the cafeteria downstairs enjoying a cup of tea.

Among the supporters seen are Ellie Suriyati Omar and Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam.

Prior to taking shelter and their tea break, the supporters were seen gathering at the entrance of the court complex where they repeated chants of “Bossku” and “we love you Najib”.

Najib has recently reinvented himself as a seemingly social media-savvy person, proudly declaring himself in January to be the “King of Trolls” as he took aim at Pakatan Harapan on his Facebook account

About 100 media personnel are still present at the court complex anticipating Najib's departure from the building.

At 4.20pm, a small group of supporters gathered at the entrance towards the lobby of court and started chanting 'hancurkan kezaliman' and 'musnahkan DAP'.

Najib is here for his first-ever trial over RM42 million of funds belonging to 1MDB’s former unit SRC International Sdn Bhd. He faces a total of seven charges over the RM42 million.

Out of the seven charges slapped on him on July 4, 2018 and August 8, 2018, Najib is accused of committing three counts of criminal breach of trust over a total RM42 million of SRC International funds while entrusted with its control as the prime minister and finance minister then, and a separate charge under an anti-corruption law of abusing the same positions for self-gratification of the same RM42 million sum.