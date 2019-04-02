Why the silence over ship-to-ship transfer hub? Johor Umno Youth asks MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian speaks during a press conference in Johor Baru January 17, 2019. — Picture Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, April 2 — Johor Umno Youth today demanded that Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian explain how the development of a large-scale ship-to-ship (STS) transfer hub could be initiated south of the state without his knowledge.

Questioning the secretive manner in which the project was launched, the youth wing’s leader, Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, pointed out that at the signing of the agreement for the project in Putrajaya today, there were no Johor government officials present.

“Until this statement was issued, the agreement was signed at the ceremony (in Putrajaya) this morning, but the Johor mentri besar keeps silent on the matter,” he said, questioning if there was a cover-up to the joint venture in Johor.

Mohd Hairi said Osman needs to give an explanation to the people of Johor.

“How can this big project be beyond the knowledge of the state government which has the authority over the waters of Johor? Johor’s sovereignty and rights should be protected,” said Mohd Hairi.

The STS transfer hub in the Johor Baharu Port waters is set to be the biggest in the world as it will be able to accommodate up to 30 vessels on one point.

Under the heads of agreement signed between the two companies in Putrajaya today, KA Petra Sdn Bhd and Hutchison Port Holdings Ltd will develop the hub at an estimated cost of between US$150 million (RM612 million) and US$180 million (RM735 million).

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim had yesterday shared on social media that the federal government had not consulted the state government over the matter, while linking the STS project to certain government leaders and cronies.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who witnessed the signing of the agreement, appeared baffled today that Tunku Ismail was unaware of plans to build the hub.

“He is in Johor, other people in Johor know about it but he doesn’t know. He knows many things but this he doesn’t know,” Dr Mahathir told reporters after the signing ceremony.

Dr Mahathir denied that his Pakatan Harapan administration was pushing ahead with projects without the state’s approval, or keeping Osman in the dark about the project.

“Yes the truth is the MB of Johor knows. He met me yesterday and asked me and then I told him, so he knows,” he said.

The PM added: “I thought everyone knew” when asked if Osman was only informed about the project yesterday.

Dr Mahathir said the STS project is one development that would benefit Malaysia.