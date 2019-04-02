Selangor MB looks to Melaka to clean up Klang river

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the transformation of Sungai Melaka had turned it into a clean and beautiful area, making it an attractive place and a new development area for tourists. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, April 2 — The Selangor government intends to make the transformation of Sungai Melaka, which has now become a tourist attraction in the state, as a model for development of Sungai Klang into a new transportation hub to avoid road congestion.

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the transformation of Sungai Melaka had turned it into a clean and beautiful area, making it an attractive place and a new development area for tourists.

“We already have the blue print for development of sungai Klang. We need experts to change Sungai Klang and Sungai Melaka, which has transformed into a developed and competitive area, can be used as a model,” he told reporters here last night.

He was met after a dinner with members of the Selangor and Melaka state executive council members here. The dinner is part of the three-day retreat programme in Melaka by the Selangor government.

Amirudin said the plan and designs to develop Sungai Klang was made since 2009, but could not be carried out due to some constraints, including political difference between the Selangor government and the previous federal government.

“This effort would involve the cooperation of various parties such as the federal agencies, like the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, as well as the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources ,” he said.

He said the success of Melaka in carrying out various tourism programmes to attract tourists should also be emulated as Selangor has the advantage of being one of the gateways into the country. — Bernama