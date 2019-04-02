PM condemns Israel’s violence, slams international community for silent approval

A protester holds a Palestinian flag next to the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, as it is seen from its Israeli side March 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today condemned Israel’s use of excessive force on Palestine, chiding the international community for showing their approval with their silence.

“I strongly condemn the excessive use of force in retaliation by Israel towards the Palestinians, using hundreds of missiles from Israeli warplanes and the placement of military assets at the border.

“By its silence, the international community is yet again tacitly approving the disproportionate use of force by Israel which would aggravate the humanitarian catastrophe that has already been inflicted upon innocent Palestinians,” Dr Mahathir said in a statement today.

The prime minister labeled Israel's stance as a flagrant violation of international law, and called for all parties to de-escalate the tension and restore calm.

“I urge Israel to respect international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.

“The ceasefire must be fully respected,” adding the situation of violence and terror waged by Israeli forces at the borders was extremely worrying.

Tensions have risen over the past few weeks at the West Bank, with at least a pair of both Palestinians and Israelis killed in the clashes since early this year.

Reports attribute the rising conflicts to the commemoration of the ‘Great March of Return’ border protests, which began on March 30 last year.

Israeli forces have reportedly been fortifying their border areas, with the military being quoted as being prepared for ‘violent riots’ and any escalation thereafter.