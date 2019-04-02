Penang Port Commission solicits development bids for land bank

A aerial view of George Town can be seen from the peak of Penang Hill November 26, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Penang Port Commission (PPC) is calling for proposals to develop around 100ha of land it has amassed in prime locations around the state since before Merdeka.

PPC chairman Jeffrey Chew said the decision to develop the land bank valued at over RM500 million would benefit the commission and Penang.

The commission is beginning the exercise with requests for proposals (RFP) for three locations: Tanjung City Marina, the former PPC sports clubhouse in Anson Road, and a 1.8ha plot at along Jalan Chain Ferry in Butterworth.

According to The Star, Chew said the commission would offer leases of up to 30 years to the firm with the strongest proposal for each spot.

“The development should complement the cruise tourism of Swettenham Pier and heritage value of George Town,” he said when asserting the Tanjung City Marina plot along with its water surface was worth as much as RM90 million.

As for the former PPC clubhouse, Chew said the land was zoned for institutional use and may host hospitals and colleges but its development must comply with heritage guidelines.

Chew said the PPC will issue RFPs later for its remaining land including those at the Batu Ferringhi tourism belt.