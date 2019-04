Paddy takes over from Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy whose tenure ended March 9. — Picture via Twitter/mymcoba

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Finance Ministry today announced Datuk Paddy Abd Halim as the new Customs director-general as of April 1.

Paddy takes over from Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy whose tenure ended March 9.

Paddy was the deputy Customs director-general in charge of customs and the goods and services tax prior to his promotion.

His career in the Customs Department started in Perak in 1983.