PAC to table report on GST probe next week

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) deputy chairman Wong Kah Woh speaks to reporters in Parliament December 6, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) plans to table its report on the probe into RM19.4 billion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) credit refunds in Parliament by next week.

Its deputy chairman Wong Kah Woh said the committee was expected to be briefed by the audit department prior to finalising the report.

“Next week we will have another briefing by the audit department. We will see if there is anything to add (in the report) or feedback (from the audit department).

“If there is nothing to add, then we will try to close (complete all proceedings) and present the report (in Dewan Rakyat) hopefully by next week,” he told reporters at Parliament lobby, today.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had before this said the former Barisan Nasional-led government had failed to reimburse RM19.47 billion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund to 121,429 companies and individuals. — Bernama