Lynas waste conflict shows Pakatan policies unclear, Umno MP claims

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — To Padang Terap MP Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, conflicting ministerial statements on dealing with the radioactive waste by Lynas is the clearest evidence that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is still confused about its own policies after 11 months.

“The clearest example would be Lynas. Before the 14th general election, PH said it would shut down Lynas if it became the government.

“Today, there are two views: One supporting Lynas with a pre-condition and the other saying that Lynas must be shut down.

“That’s why I said even after 11 months of being in power, their policies are unclear,” the former education minister told reporters in Parliament today.

Mahdzir said that the government should not backtrack on any policy and avoid flip-flopping or making “U-turns”.

Yesterday, Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Redzuan Yusof said the federal government has yet to decide on what to do with rare earths miner Lynas’ radioactive waste, contrary to his Cabinet colleague Yeo Bee Yin’s remark on the same matter last December.

Yeo, who is energy, science, technology, environment and climate change minister, had said then that the Australian miner must ship its waste back home.

Her remarks were reiterated by her deputy Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis yesterday, leading to confusion over the government’s stand.

However, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said his Cabinet will meet and make a final decision on Lynas’ waste.

Mahdzir also criticised ministers in Parliament for responding emotionally when answering or replying to banter during debates in the Dewan Rakyat.

“You don’t have to be emotional. That’s the norm in Parliament. You must have your backbenchers, frontliners and the Opposition. As a frontliner, a minister or deputy minister must behave,” he said.