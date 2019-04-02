Don’t compare Tok Mat’s achievements with Aminuddin’s, says Saifuddin

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during a ceramah in Seremban April 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, April 2 — Voters in the Rantau state seat are urged not to only compare the achievements of former mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan with those of Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

On the other hand, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said voters also needed to evaluate the personality of both leaders and the fact that Aminuddin, who is also Ngeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, had succeeded in attracting a bigger investment compared to that during the administration of Mohamad.

“Voters may have overlooked Aminuddin’s honesty in declaring his assets before even the 14th general election (GE14). Who knows how much assets owned by Tok Mat (Mohamad)? Nobody knows We already know how much assets Aminuddin has.

“Dr S. Streram (PH candidate) has also declared his assets. This is the criterion of leaders we must choose. if there is an increase, it must be the correct and legitimate way. If the way is incorrect and illegitimate, please take action and we will not defend him,” he said in a ceramah programme in Bandar Ekar here last night.

In the meantime, he urged voters to vote Dr Streram at the by-election on April 13.

The Rantau state by-election which would be held on April 13, would see a four-corner fight between the Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr S. Streram, Mohamad Hasan of Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independent candidates, R. Malarvizhi and Mohd Nor Yassin.

This was following the rejection of a petition filed by Mohamad, who was also the incumbent for the Rantau seat, to set aside the decision of the Seremban Election Court on November 16 last year, which declared his win in the seat at the 14th general election as null and void. — Bernama