‘Datuk Seri’ to be charged tomorrow in Penang undersea tunnel project graft probe

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — A businessman with the title of “Datuk Seri” will be charged tomorrow relating to a graft probe on the Penang Undersea Tunnel Project.

According to a source, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has been given the go ahead from the Attorney General's Chambers to charge him.

The 38-year-old man will face three counts under Section 420 of the Penal Code at the Shah Alam Sessions Court tomorrow.

It is said the man was arrested by the MACC in February last year after allegedly having received RM19 million from the project's construction company. It is alleged that he claimed to be able to resolve an investigation by the MACC into the company.

The source also said the company paid a total of RM19 million in cash in stages in July and August 2017, with all payments made in the Klang Valley.

Meanwhile, MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed the prosecution of the case when contacted today. — Bernama