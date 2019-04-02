418 civil servants arrested for bribes in 2018, Parliament told

Hanipa Maidin speaks to reporters in the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur March 14, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — A total of 418 civil servants were arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes last year and 140 were charged, Hanipa Maidin told the Dewan Rakyat today.

The de facto deputy law minister in the Prime Minister’s Department was responding to Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz during Question Time.

Ikmal Hisham then asked if the government plans to limit the tenure of a civil servant in any single post or district or state to help curb corrupt practices.

However, Hanipa said that a civil servant can be transferred at any time but it still depends on whether or not there are available positions before they can be transferred.