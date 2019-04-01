Witness: Fire dept officers told me autopsy on Adib not necessary

Muhammad Adib who was on duty with the Subang Jaya Fire & Rescue Station’s EMRS unit, was seriously injured during the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple riot on November 27, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, April 1 — A senior investigating officer told the Coroner’s Court today that some fire department officers informed him that there was no need to conduct a post-mortem on the body of fireman, Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

ACP Lew Keng Joe of Subang Jaya district police headquarters, said several fire department officers said this to him when he arrived at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 10.30pm on December 17 after he learned about the death of Muhammad Adib.

“I arrived at IJN at 10.30pm. On reaching the ICU (IJN) area, some officers, their names I can’t remember, approached me to inform that a post-mortem was not necessary,” he said in reply to deputy public prosecutor Fatah Hadni Khairuddin on the 21st day of the inquest to determine the fireman’s death.

Lew testified that the officers told him this as IJN senior consultant cardiothoracic surgeon Datuk Dr Mohamed Ezani Md Taib could confirm the cause of Muhammad Adib’s death.

Lew said he then contacted Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohammad Azlin Sadari and a request was issued for a post-mortem to be carried out.

In the meantime, he said 12 suspects were arrested to assist the investigations into Muhammad Adib’s injuries during the riot at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, on November 27 last year.

Lew said the first six arrests included a witness in the inquest, Nasaruddin Abdullah who was at the scene.

The remaining six were individuals believed to have been involved in the rampage at the One City building, but they were rearrested to assist in investigations into Adib’s case.

“A total of 12 suspects were arrested to assist investigations into the case where the first six suspects were at the scene including a witness named Nasaruddin,” he said.

In the meantime, the 28th witness said 61 witnesses, including 21 civilians, have given their statements in relation to the case.

However, he said not a single witness saw the victim being beaten, kicked or hit.

Lew added that he visited the scene twice on December 1 and December 22.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was on duty with the Subang Jaya Fire & Rescue Station’s Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) unit, was seriously injured during the riot.

He succumbed to his injuries on December 17 at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

The proceedings before Coroner Rofiah Mohamad continues on Wednesday. — Bernama