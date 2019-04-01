Wisma Putra: Malaysia condemns Israel’s attack on ‘Great March of Return’ protesters

A Palestinian protester holds a Palestinian flag during a protest next to the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, as it is seen from its Israeli side March 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Malaysia condemns Israel’s usage of ‘live’ rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas on the protesters during the first anniversary of the ‘Great March of Return’ rallies that took place on March 30.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement today said the continuous usage of force by Israel against unarmed Palestinian protesters was uncalled for and unacceptable in any way.

“During the attack, at least four innocent Palestinian civilians were killed and more than 300 others were reportedly injured.

“The usage of such force is uncalled for and Malaysia, therefore, calls upon the international community to act swiftly to avoid further loss of innocent Palestinian lives,” it said.

The statement also said that Israel’s total contempt of the report and findings conducted by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the protests in the Occupied Palestinian Territory which was published less than a month ago has only proven the intransigence of the Israeli government. — Bernama