Rescuers find missing Muar angler dead

Firemen found the body of a missing 38-year-old angler after he drowned about a kilometre from his overturned boat’s location at Sungai Durian Chondong River in Muar April 1, 2019. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

MUAR, April 1 — A Fire and Rescue Department search and rescue (SAR) team today found the body of a 38-year-old angler who went missing and was feared drowned, about a kilometre from where he and two friends had been fishing from a boat at Sungai Durian Chondong yesterday.

The victim, identified as Masri Ahmad, was found at about 8am after a SAR team from the Bukit Gambir Fire and Rescue Department conducted their operation for the second day today.

Bukit Gambir Fire and Rescue Department operation commander Mohd Khairul Sufian Dahari said they received a distress call on the drowning incident at 10.34am yesterday.

“We immediately assembled a SAR team where the operation was carried out with 10 personnel to find a victim.

“Initial investigations revealed that the drowning incident involved an overturned boat with three people,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Khairul said the two others were able to save themselves by swimming to the river bank.

The SAR operation used surface searching techniques and was assisted by divers at a distance of 150 metres radius from the incident’s location.

However, Mohd Khairul said the operation was halted at 7.35pm yesterday due to a storm, before resuming at 7am today.

He said the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action.