Motorcyclist run over by several vehicles near Senawang

SEREMBAN, April 1 — A man died in an accident at Km248.4 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS), north-bound, near the Senawang rest areas early this morning.

Negri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Chief Supt Ibrahim Mohd Abdul Kadir said in the incident at 5.30am today, the motorcyclist, who was known as Mazlan Masripan, 49, died at the incident after he was believed to have skidded before he was run over by several other vehicles.

“Early investigations found that the incident occurred along a straight road, with three lanes and the weather was dark after rain,” he said.

“The accident occurred while the victim, who was believed to have driven from the direction of Melaka heading towards Kuala Lumpur, was in furthest left lane before it went out of control and skidded on the main road.

“Later, he was believed to have been run over by several other vehicles,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Ibrahim said after the incident, three vehicles were seen trying to avoid body parts, causing all to skid.

He added that the victim has been taken to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital for a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Department 1987. — Bernama