EC to meet April 5 to discuss Sandakan by-election

PUTRAJAYA, April 1 — The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting this Friday to discuss the important dates for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election.

EC secretary Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar in a statement today said that the commission had received an official notice from Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof on March 29 regarding the seat’s vacancy.

Mohamed Elias said the meeting will be chaired by EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun.

“The meeting is to discuss the important dates for the by-election, such as the date of issuing the election writ, nomination day, polling day and the electoral roll to be used in the election as well as other necessary preparations,” he said.

The Sandakan parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Datuk Wong Tien Fatt @ Wong Nyuk Foh, who is also the Health and Wellness Minister of Sabah, died due to a possible heart attack on March 28. — Bernama