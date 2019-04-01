EC denies delaying Rantau nomination day

Candidates for the Rantau by-election (from left) BN's Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, PH's Dr S. Streram, independent candidates Mohd Nor Yassin and Malar Rajaram pose for a group picture March 30, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, April 1 — The Election Commission (EC) has refuted allegations by Rantau by-election Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan that the commission had deliberately delayed the nomination of candidate to slow down the momentum of BN’s victories in the two previous by-elections.

Its chairman Azhar Harun said as an institution founded under the Constitution and its members appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, EC has always fulfilled its responsibility and trust professionally and did not favour any parties in any elections.

“EC wishes to stress that it complied with all provisions of the law. The important dates for the Rantau by-election were set according to their suitability after taking into consideration all factors concerned,” he said in a statement today.

Commenting further, Aziz said EC received the confirmation from the Federal Court Registrar’s office on the cancellation of the Rantau election results on February 26.

“In line with Article LVI (5) of the Negri Sembilan Constitution, EC is required to fill the vacant seat within 60 days from the date, the seat fell. The 60 days period will end on April 26.

“To manage the proceedings of the by-election, EC is also required to issue an Election writ not less than four days and not more than 10 days from the date the seat fell vacant and confirmed by EC in line with Section 12 of the Election Act 1958,” he said.

He also said on this matter, EC took into consideration all time taken stipulated by law and held a special meeting on March 6 to set the important dates for the by-election.

“At the same time, EC also gave its assurance that all EC actions were not influenced by any political parties or political leanings.

Yesterday, Mohamad Hasan was reported to have said the dates chosen by EC for Rantau by-election were influenced by Pakatan Harapan (PH) to stop the rising winning momentum of BN.

The Umno deputy president questioned why EC took almost a month to set the dates for nomination day and polling day after meeting on March 6. — Bernama