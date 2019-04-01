Dr Streram optimistic Malay voters will support Pakatan in Rantau by-election

Pakatan Harapan candidate, Dr S. Streram is pictured while on the campaign trail at Taman Bunga Raya Kuala Sawah in Rantau March 31, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, April 1 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate in the Rantau by-election, Dr S. Streram, is optimistic in securing up to 20 to 30 per cent of the Malay votes this April 13.

The Rembau PKR branch deputy chief said he had worked hard in the past three years to overcome the issues faced by the locals, and believed that voters would give him a chance to prove himself as a good state assemblyman.

Dr Streram, 60, said although some of the Malay voters were ‘silent’ over their support, he was confident they would cast their vote for PH to realise change in Rantau.

“I believe the minimum is between 20 to 30 per cent Malay voters who would give their support to me. Even if I can achieve this minimum figure, I will be happy. For the non-Malay voters, I have placed a target of between 70 to 80 per cent (in support), and it is sufficient for PH to win,” he told reporters after a meet and greet session with the local community in Kampung Simpang Limsum, here, today.

The Rantau state constituency has 20,926 registered voters, comprising 20,804 ordinary voters, 118 early voters, and four absentee voters.

The racial breakdown is as follows: 55.51 per cent or 11,615 voters are Malays, Chinese (18.46 per cent/3,863 voters), Indians (26 per cent/5,441 voters) and others (0.03 per cent/seven).

With a huge percentage of Malay voters believed to be with him, Dr Streram, who is also an anaesthetist feels this is the best time to snatch the Rantau seat from its incumbent, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also Umno deputy president.

The contest will see a four-cornered fight between Dr Streram, Mohamad (BN), and two independent candidates, R. Malarvizhi and Mohd Nor Yassin.

The by-election has been necessitated by the Federal Court’s dismissal of an appeal filed by Mohamad to set aside the November 16 Seremban Election Court decision declaring his unopposed victory in the 14th general election (GE14) null and void.

In GE14, Mohamad was declared the winner of the seat for Barisan Nasional (BN) after Dr Streram, the potential PH candidate, was prohibited from entering the nomination centre to submit his nomination papers because he did not have a pass issued by the EC. — Bernama