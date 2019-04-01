Don’t hold your breath, minister says of traffic fine discounts

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the government must be strict in not offering discounts as it would be unfair to those who obeyed the rules and settled their fines. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook reiterated today the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will not discount Automatic Awareness Security System (Awas) summonses issued by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

Responding to Datuk Hasbullah Osman (BN-Gerik) who claimed these were burdensome to the people, Loke explained that penalties were meant to be painful as they were aimed at discouraging road users from repeating their offences.

“Moreover, the government has provided amnesty to fines totalling over RM430 million under the Automated Enforcement System (AES) since 2012 until August 31, 2018.

“We decided to write it off. Isn’t that part of our effort to help the rakyat especially those with outstanding summonses by reducing their burden?” he said during Minister Question Time in Dewan Rakyat here.

Awas was previously known as the AES prior to the RTD takeover.

Loke added the government must be strict in not offering discounts as it would be unfair to those who obeyed the rules and settled their fines.

“If we give discounts, they (offenders) will wait because they know the government is being lenient.

“The point is if we are not fair and strict with all, then more will disobey existing regulations,” he added.

MORE TO COME