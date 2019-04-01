DAP MP says Ismail Sabri’s ‘jihad’ call incendiary, demands withdrawal

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng speaks during the press conference at the DAP office in Kepong January 9, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — DAP’s Lim Lip Eng has given Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob 24 hours to retract his call for Muslims to “jihad” against the Pakatan Harapan government.

The Kepong MP claimed the speech Ismail was said to have made in Sabak Bernam, Selangor, yesterday was malicious and seditious.

Lim said he would lodge a police report if the Umno leader does not retract his statement.

“His ‘jihad’ provocation could lead to bloodshed and innocent people being sacrificed because of his lie about the Pakatan Harapan government being anti-Malay and anti-Islam,” Lim said in a statement.

Ismail reportedly called the PH administration anti-Malay and anti-Islam, and urged Malays to rise.

Lim claimed calling for “jihad” against the federal government was tantamount to triggering an insurrection against the Yang DiPertuan Agong.

“This may be Umno’s last straw because to incite Umno and PAS supporters to wage a ‘jihad’ war on the federal government is tantamount to going against the Yang DiPertuan Agong, who appointed both the prime minister, who is a Malay from PPBM, a Malay-based party and his Cabinet to run our country,” he said.

The Kepong MP lambasted Umno’s depiction of the PH government as “anti-Malay” and “anti-Islam” as typical of Barisan Nasional politics, claiming it thrives on “lies and spreading hatred”.