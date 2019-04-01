April 23 hearing for photographer charged with insulting Hinduism

Last March 15, Zamri pleaded guilty to the charges, but when the case up for mention again before judge Zamri Bakar on March 18, he changed his plea to not guilty. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The Sessions Court here today set April 23 and 24 to hear the case of a former photographer of a production company charged with two counts of insulting Hinduism on his Facebook account.

Judge MM Edwin Paramjothy fixed the dates when the case came up for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Iznina Hanim Hashim prosecuted, while lawyer Mohd Harris Abdullah represented the accused, Zamri Abdul Razak, 52.

Last March 15, Zamri pleaded guilty to the charges, but when the case up for mention again before judge Zamri Bakar on March 18, he changed his plea to not guilty.

On both the charges, he was alleged to have posted two offensive comments via his Facebook profile ‘Zamri Bin Abd Razak’ with intent to annoy others.

The two posts were read by Facebook account user ‘Saravana Kumar’ at the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division Office of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman Police headquarters, at the 27th floor of Menara KJP in Wangsa Maju, here, at 12.45pm on March 10.

Zamri was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, also punishable under Section 233(3) of the same act, that provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to one year’s jail, or both, upon conviction and a fine of RM1,000 for every day that the offence is repeated after conviction. — Bernama