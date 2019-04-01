Amanah warns members not to support expelled Rantau indie candidate

Negri Sembilan Parti Amanah Negara chairman Zulkefly Mohamad Omar today warned that members who are caught supporting independent candidate Mohd Nor Yassin during the Rantau by-election will be expunged from the party. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

RANTAU, April 1 — Negri Sembilan Parti Amanah Negara (PAN) chairman Zulkefly Mohamad Omar today warned that members who are caught supporting independent candidate Mohd Nor Yassin during the Rantau by-election will be expunged from the party.

Zulkefluy said the party will not tolerate members who support a rival candidate and that their actions will be deemed as treason.

“We view the matter seriously and whoever caught supporting him will be sacked from the party.

“This is because Amanah is a party based on principles and we are serious with our role and partnership within Pakatan Harapan,” he said during a press conference at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Command Centre here today.

Mohd Nor was an Amanah member at the time of his nomination for the by-election.

Responding to his candidacy, Amanah party headquarters immediately issued an expulsion letter to Mohd Nor on Saturday.

Zulkefly said he is not sure why Mohd Nor decided to contest in the by-election and quickly pointed out that they are not interested in his motives.

“No use for us to get a reason out of him. Even if he reached out to us, we are not interested in whatever reasons he will give.

“His actions disrupted our preparations, but we are not concerned with him as he is a nobody,” he said, stating further that Mohd Nor has no political clout.

Zulkefly also reaffirmed Amanah’s full support for PH Rantau candidate Dr S. Streram and debunked any perceptions that the party is unhappy with the latter.

“Certain people have created stories and perception that we are unhappy. All of that is fake news,” he said.

The Rantau state by-election saw a four-cornered fight involving Dr S. Streram, who is representing PH, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan for Barisan Nasional and two other independent candidates Malar Rajaram and Mohd Nor.