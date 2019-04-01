47 claim cheated of RM2.6m in investment scheme run by ‘Datuk Seri’

Annuar Amri said police had opened an investigation paper on the case which was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — AFP pic

ALOR SETAR, April 1 — As many as 47 people claimed to have lost RM2.6 million, after they were cheated by a company headed by an individual with the title of Datuk Seri who offered returns in an investment scheme.

Head of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department of the Kedah Contingent Police Headquarters, Supt Annuar Amri Abd Muluf said police received reports of 26 cases in 2017, three in 2018 and 18 this year connected with the scheme.

“The Datuk Seri had offered the investment scheme since 2016, promising returns up to eight per cent every month to interested individuals. The high returns attracted people who were willing to invest as much as RM230,000.

“The victims were from various fields and even a pensioner, all aged between 25 and 76 years,” he said in a statement today.

Annuar Amri said police had opened an investigation paper on the case which was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“We want to advise people not to make any deposits or investments with any individual or entity which is not monitored by Bank Negara Malaysia and they should check with the authorities if they have doubts about the scheme.

“The public can also refer to Investor Alert for information on enforcement action by the Securities Commission Malaysia or contact the Kedah Commercial Crime Investigation Department at telephone number 04-7741354 for further information,” he said. — Bernama