Plan to make young hearing impaired Indon hero an ‘adopted child’ of Malaysia

People walk near a road damaged by yesterday's large earthquake at Kayangan Port in Lombok, August 20, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. — Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi handout via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Plans are afoot to make the deaf and mute Indonesian boy, hailed a hero for helping save the lives of a group of Malaysians during the recent Lombok earthquake, an adopted child of Malaysia.

Malaysia’s Global Peace Mission (GPM) will send a full report to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, of the role and quick-thinking actions of 12-year-old Taufik in helping out the Malaysian tourists who were at a waterfall when the 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted the island.

“GPM Malaysia wants Datuk Seri Wan Azizah who is also the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, to consider making Taufik an adopted child of our country,” said its chief executive officer Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin.

“The role of this boy in saving a large group of people is immense and we must honour him for his courage which in turn will be an inspiration to others,” he told Bernama News Channel (Astro channel 502) here today.

“When GPM had hailed him the “little hero”, many parties had come forward to help and among them was KPJ Tawakkal Hospital surgeon Professor Dr Lokman Saim. He was moved by the boy’s deeds and offered to take care of his shortcomings (hearing disability),” said Ahmad Fahmi.

If Taufik becomes an ‘adopted child’ of Malaysia, it would indirectly strengthen the relationship between Malaysia and Indonesia, he added.

“News on Taufik’s heroic deeds had received wide coverage in both countries. In Indonesia a special fund has been set up for him, while we (in Malaysia) should also look into his medical needs,” said Ahmad Fahmi.

On Friday, Dr Lokman had met Taufik at the general hospital in the Nusa Tenggara Barat district to conduct a final assessment of his hearing disability.

Taufik was given a special hearing aid that he would use for six months after which he will undergo surgery for a hearing implant.

Bernama News Channel, had earlier reported about the the humanitarian mission #peduligempalombok, and how Taufik had rescued Malaysians who were victims of the quake at the Tiu Kelep Waterfall in Senaru, Lombok.

In the earthquake which also triggered a landslide, two Malaysians, Sin Chew Daily Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Datin Tai Siew Kim and Lim Sai Wah were killed.

Those keen on helping Taufik undergo surgery to restore his hearing and his education, can contribute through the following GPM accounts - Maybank 5642 2161 1602, Bank Islam 1402 3010 02922 4 and CIMB 860 353 2513.

Online donations can be made via the https://www.billplz.com/wirataufik link. — Bernama