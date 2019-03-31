MCA president: We can work with anyone if we share common goal

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks to reporters in Parliament Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, March 31 — Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong today said that MCA is ready to work with any party as long as it shares a common goal that will benefit the people.

The MCA president said as an example if there were a political party that rejected the government’s proposal to abolish the death penalty, they could work with MCA as this would mean both parties shared a common goal.

“I don’t care if it’s from Pakatan Harapan or other parties,” the Ayer Hitam MP told reporters after a groundbreaking ceremony for the Perak Wushu, Lion and Dragon Dance Federation training centre here at Buntong.

He was also asked to comment on MCA’s position in Barisan Nasional now that Umno has joined hands with PAS.

Wee said PAS was not part of the coalition.

“We are an independent party while they are separate party. I have already said whether its Sabah, Sarawak or any parties for that matter or any component in Pakatan Harapan, if we share a common goal for the good cause of the people, we can work together.

“Furthermore, we are working as an opposition block. We are all in the opposition. If the government is not performing up to mark, we can have the same stand.

“It should be issue-based rather than we wanting to befriend anyone,” he said.