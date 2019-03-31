Letting UEC holders sit for CLP not recognition, says MCA president

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks to reporters in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

IPOH, March 31 — Putrajaya’s nod for students with the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) to sit for the Certificate in Legal Practice (CLP) Examination should not be seen as government recognition of the independent Chinese secondary school qualification, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today.

The MCA president said each professional body would review its qualification from time to time.

“That is different from recognition. Many misunderstood that as recognising the UEC,” he told reporters after a groundbreaking ceremony for the Perak Wushu, Lion and Dragon Dance Federation training centre at Buntong here.

Wee whose party has been fighting for official recognition of the UEC said that the government task force set up to look into the matter has yet to complete its task.

“Two days ago, I got the same reply in Parliament that the matter was still being looked into by the task force set up to study the recognition. The task force is still engaging stakeholders.

“Hence, by allowing UEC holders to sit for CLP should not be seen as the government recognising the examination,” he said.

Last Friday, the Legal Profession Qualifying Board chairman Tommy Thomas announced that students who hold the UEC at the Senior Middle 3 level are now accepted for the CLP examination.

However, he added that they are required to have passes in at least two subjects in the UEC at Senior Middle 3, and must have also obtained at least five credits in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) or ‘O’ Levels or their equivalent.

The candidates must also fulfil the said requirement in only one sitting of the examinations, he said.