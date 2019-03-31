Let courts decide, but DPM not keen on making circus of Najib’s trial

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail launches ‘Xtra20 and Myrailtime’ at KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur March 31, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today said it is up to the courts to decide whether or not to broadcast Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s corruption trials after the former prime minister backed calls for its “live” telecast.

The deputy prime minister however indicated that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government does not intend to make a “circus” of the proceedings.

“That is under their jurisdiction, and we should allow them to decide on whether to broadcast it or not,” she said of the courts when asked about Najib’s Facebook post earlier today in which he expressed support for a “live” broadcast of his upcoming trial over the case of RM42 million allegedly misused from a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“We don’t want to make it as a circus. Let the law take its course for those involved,” Dr Wan Azizah added after launching the Xtra 20 KTMB discount card today at KL Sentral here.

Najib faces dozens of charges of criminal breach of trust, power abuse and money laundering over the use of funds linked to sovereign investment company 1MDB during his tenure as prime minister; seven of them concern SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The SRC International trial is set to begin this Wednesday, after a stay order was lifted by the Federal Court last week.

MORE TO COME