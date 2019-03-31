EC issues 23 postal ballot papers for Rantau by-election

Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks during a press conference on the Rantau by-election in Putrajaya March 6, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, March 31 — The Election Commission (EC) today issued 23 postal ballot papers for the Rantau state assembly seat by-election.

Its chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said in a statement today that the ballot papers issued by the election staff in the Seremban District and Land Office, comprised several categories.

He said this included the overseas absentee voters such as civil servants and full-time students including in India, Russia and Singapore.

“There are also 19 voters comprising 11 election commission staff and eight armed forces personnel,” he said.

However, he said, there has been no application for the Form 1B (Malaysians overseas) and Form 1C (permitted health and security personnel).

Azhar Azizan said the process of issuing the postal ballot papers was done in the presence of representatives of the candidates from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN), and was livestreamed on the EC’s Facebook account to show to the public that it was transparent and fair.

“Observers from Institut Darul Ehsan, Pertubuhan Akademi Pendidikan Demokrasi dan Kewarganegaraan Malaysia, Malaysia For Free And Fair Elections (MAFREL) and the Election Reform Committee (ERC) were also present,” he said.

He said the EC also reminded all postal voters to mark the ballot papers correctly and return them immediately to the returning officer of the N.27 Rantau state seat by-election before 5pm on polling day on April 13.

He added that voters are reminded not to take pictures of their postal ballot papers and viral them on the social media, as action can be taken against offenders. — Bernama