DPM urges voters to vote wisely in Rantau by-election

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a night ceramah at Kampung Sri Lalang in Rantau March 31, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, March 31 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah wants the people to come forth and show their wisdom in Rantau state assembly by-election on April 13.

The Deputy Prime Minister reminded that the by-election was being held after Pakatan Harapan (PH) was not allowed to contest in the 14th general election in May.

Wan Azizah who is also PH president said although other countries praised the peaceful transition of power in the general election, it could not be denied that there were places where there was unfairness.

“Now, we have to correct it.. Tok Mat (Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan) was the mentri besar, a powerful person who felt he had no threats, nothing would happen,” she said in her speech at the group ceramah held at Kampung Sri Lalang here tonight.

Also present were PH candidate in the by-election, Dr S. Streram and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew who is also chairman of Sabah PKR.

Dr Wan Azizah admitted that the party was contesting as an underdog, and the state seat was Mohamad’s stronghold which he would be defending.

“We are fielding our candidate who will give the best service, we urge that (the people) vote our candidate,” he said.

Dr Wan Azizah drew attention to the fact that Dr Streram who was also a doctor like herself and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad would give better service to the people of Rantau if he was elected.

Earlier, she performed Maghrib prayers at the Masjid Imam Haji Kahar and spent time talking to the women congregation there.

The Rantau by-election on April 13 will see Dr Streram going against Mohamad and two independent candidates, housewife R. Malarvizhi and former lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin. — Bernama