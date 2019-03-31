DPM: Govt understands the people’s plight

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr S. Streram visit Bidin Zakaria, who suffered a stroke, at Kampung Sri Lalang in Rantau March 31, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, March 31 — The government understands and is sensitive to the plight of the people, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said the country’s leadership had not forgotten the problems faced by the people, and would do their best to help in all aspects.

“Today, I visited several houses and looked at their situation and on how we can help.

“Some of the homes we visited did not receive assistance from the Social Welfare Department (SWD),” she told reporters when met at Kampung Ulu Kanchong here, today.

She said during the visit, she met people with various health problems such as kidney disease and cancer.

Asked whether the SWD would channel aid to those involved, Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said the matter should be reviewed in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP).

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister who had visited Rantau, performed the Asar prayers at the Kuala Sawah Mosque.

Meanwhile, dialysis patient Azri Ismail, 40, said he did not expect to receive the visit from the country’s number two, adding that this showed the deputy prime minister’s concern for the people.

The military pensioner who has suffered from the illness for the past three years said he had also asked Wan Azizah to help ease the burden of his treatment costs.

“I have never received assistance from the SWD, and if possible, I would like to request for monthly assistance to cover the cost of my dialysis treatment, of which half is paid by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Nevertheless, I’m grateful to Datuk Seri (Wan Azizah) for visiting,” he said. — Bernama