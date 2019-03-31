Daim tells ministers to improve communication skills to cut growing public dissatisfaction

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a press conference after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Kompleks Perdana Putra in Putrajaya June 6, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Poor communication by ministers is the main reason for public unhappiness towards Pakatan Harapan (PH) nearly a year after its historic electoral victory, Tun Daim Zainuddin said.

The former chair of the Council of Eminent Persons alleged that PH ministers did not do enough to explain the new government’s policies and delays in their election promises, leaving it to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Everyone relies on the prime minister to explain but the rest of the government doesn’t know how to explain,” he told The Star in an interview published today.

“It should be a collective responsibility of the Cabinet. Everybody must go down and explain but that is where the failure is. It is the failure of communication.”

Public frustration towards the PH administration is increasing after the coalition backtracked on several key election pledges.

Daim, however, suggested that the dissatisfaction was mostly due the communication failure on the part of ministers, and their inability to put together an effective team to convey the government’s messages.

“They must make use of their press secretaries, their personal team and private secretaries.

“This is the core team that goes back to the public. This is what we are doing and they are not doing,” he was quoted as saying.