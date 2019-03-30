Traffic congestion: Johor MB raises need for third bridge to Singapore

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said the state government will hold discussions with three ministries to find a solution to the traffic congestion between Malaysia and Singapore. — Picture Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, March 30 — The state government will hold discussions with three ministries in April to find a solution to the traffic congestion at the two entry points into the country.

Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian the state government would discuss the matter with the Finance Ministry, Home Ministry and the Works Ministry next month to find a long term solution to the problem.

“Next month we’ll sit together and hopefully have a strategic discussion,” he told the reporters after launching the Health Tour Programme 2019 organised by the Health Ministry here, today.

One of the suggestions, he said, was to build a third bridge to Singapore.

He was commenting on the statement by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad on March 19 that Malaysia and Singapore need at least three to four bridges to facilitate the flow of traffic between the two countries.

“It is necessary (a new bridge) and I think the Malaysian government has no objection to this. The issue now lies with Singapore.

“This issue involves both sides. The main focus now is to resolve the traffic problem between the two countries,” he said. — Bernama