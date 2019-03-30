Pakatan, BN supporters get riled up outside Rantau nomination centre (VIDEO)

Hundreds of Barisan Nasional supporters are seen gathered near the Rantau by-election nomination centre at SJKC Bandar Sri Sendayan March 30, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

RANTAU, March 30 — Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters turned rowdy after the nomination centre for the Rantau by-election at SJK (C) Bandar Sri Sendayan was closed at 10am today.

BN supporters were heard chanting “Hidup, hidup, hidup BN. Anjing, anjing, anjing Pakatan” (Long live BN. Pakatan dogs) and “PH hancur” (PH destroyed) at the Pakatan supporters who were about 50 metres away and separated by the police.

PH supporters on the other hand kept shouting “Reformasi....reformasi” and stood their ground.

The police had to step in and push both crowds further apart from each other in order to prevent them from clashing.

The Rantau by-election will be a four-cornered fight between PH’s Dr S Streram, BN’s Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and independent candidates Mala Rajaram and Mohd Nor Yasin.