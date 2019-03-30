Govt machinery will not be used in Rantau campaign, Anwar assures

(From left) PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Umno's Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Seremban March 30, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given the assurance that government machinery will not be used in the Rantau by-election.

“We will not use government machinery to garner votes,” he said in a Malaysiakini report after election watchdog, Bersih 2.0, accused his party’s Miri MP Michael Teo of committing an election offence on Thursday.

Anwar reportedly said that he would leave the matter to the Election Commission but questioned why Bersih did not point out allegations that Umno had given money to voters during house to house visits as a possible offence too.

The election watchdog had accused Teo of “treating” in Rantau, citing a news report by Bernama that Teo gave food coupons amounting to RM75,000 to 300 students in the constituency at the behest of PH candidate Dr S. Streram.

It said that since the Rantau by-election’s date has long been decided, any unscheduled activities were carried out for the sole purpose of fishing for votes.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the Harapan campaign would focus on what the coalition can do for the people of Rantau as well as the failure of BN to develop the town.

The Rantau by-election has shaped up to be a four-cornered fight after nominations closed at 10am this morning.

Besides Dr Streram, the other contenders are Umno acting president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is the Barisan Nasional candidate, and independent candidates R Malar and Mohd Nor Yasin.