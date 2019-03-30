Fuel tanker catches fire, causes traffic congestion along KL Expressway

Bentong Fire and Rescue Department chief, Zainal Abidin Nong Chik said the fire started on the right side of the lorry before spreading to the rear of the tanker. — Picture via Facebook/Mohd Kamal

KUANTAN, March 30 — A tanker carrying petrol caught fire near Lintang causing traffic congestion along a seven-kilometre stretch towards the east of the Kuala Lumpur Expressway.

According to a statement from Anih Berhad, the highway concessionaire, following the incident all lanes had to be closed between KM44.5 and KM51.4 to facilitate the Fire and Rescue Department to carry out fire extinguishing work.

“It was later opened in stages at 6.30pm after the fire-extinguishing operation was completed” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Bentong Fire and Rescue Department chief, Zainal Abidin Nong Chik said the fire started on the right side of the lorry before spreading to the rear of the tanker.

“However, as a result of the quick action of the Bentong Fire and Rescue Station personnel assisted by 11 volunteer firefighters, we managed to prevent the fire from spreading and was kept under control within two minutes.”

No casualties and injuries were reported and the cause of the incident was being investigated, he said. — Bernama