BN administrative problem cause of delay in announcing Armed Forces’ dividend, minister says

LANGKAWI, March 30 — The Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) dividend has yet to be announced because of administrative problem arising from the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government, said Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

He said there was delay in the announcement because many accounts do not reflect the actual position as a result of the previous government’s administration.

“The announcement will also take time because of the censure received after the completion of the audit process.

“So we need to check first. In addition, my ministry is also among the ministries investigated by the Governance, Procurement and Finance Investigation Committee chaired by Tan Sri Ambrin Buang,” he said at a press conference in conjunction with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2019 (LIMA’19) at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) here today. — Bernama