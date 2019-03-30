700 Pakatan youth members to campaign for Rantau by-election, deputy chief says

PH Youth deputy chief, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (pic), said all members were tasked to reach out to as many young voters in the areas that have been identified. — Picture by Ben Tan

SEREMBAN, March 30 — Some 700 members of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) youth will come down to assist the election machinery in the coming April 13 Rantau state assembly by-election.

PH Youth deputy chief, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said all members were tasked to reach out to as many young voters in the areas that have been identified.

“This is to increase the percentage of youth support for our candidate, Dr S. Streram (Rembau PKR division deputy chief),” he said at a press conference here, tonight.

Also present was another PH Youth deputy chief Howard Lee Chuan How, who is also National DAPSY (Democratic Action Party Social Youth) chief, Bersatu National Youth secretary Radzuan Shafi and Negri Sembilan Amanah Youth chief, Zaki Sabri. — Bernama