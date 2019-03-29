Sabah DAP to discuss Sandakan by-election after burial of late MP

Wong, 64, was Sabah DAP chairman and the federal lawmaker for Sandakan. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 29 — Sabah DAP will only discuss the upcoming Sandakan parliamentary by-election after the late MP, Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, has been laid to rest on Monday, its deputy chairman, Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung, said today.

He said the focus now is on the funeral arrangements for Wong as a mark of respect for the late Sabah DAP chairman and State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister.

Addressing a press conference, Poon said Wong’s remains are at the Wisma Fook Lu Siew funeral parlour for family members, friends and politicians to pay their last respects.

The remains will be flown to Sandakan tomorrow morning and placed at the San Fook Hing funeral parlour until Sunday to enable the people there to pay their last respects, he said.

Poon said Wong will be buried at the Batu 12 Christian Cemetery on Monday.

Wong died at 12.15pm yesterday at the Queen Elizabeth I Hospital where he was taken after complaining of chest pain following a hill climb earlier in the day. He was 65.

Wong leaves a wife, four children and two grandchildren.

He had been the Sandakan MP for two terms.

He was appointed a state assemblyman in May last year and entrusted with the Health and People’s Wellbeing portfolio. — Bernama