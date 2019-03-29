RTD: All new vehicle registrations require valid VTA cert numbers from April 1

VTA is a mandatory process for all new models before they are allowed to be registered and licensed by the JPJ. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The registration of new motor vehicles through the e-Daftar system will require a valid Vehicle Type Approval Type (VTA) certificate serial numbers from the Road Transport Department (JPJ), effective April 1, 2019.

According to JPJ in a statement today, all vehicle manufacturers and other relevant parties must comply with the rules to avoid any issues in the registration process.

“Vehicle manufacturers must ensure that they have the data field related to the VTA certificate serial number in their e-Daftar system before March 31, 2019 (this Sunday) as per the specifications set by JPJ.

“JPJ is enforcing this to ensure that every motor vehicle registered and licensed has valid VTA approval as well as being a measure to control and restrict any parties from avoiding to obtain VTA approval from JPJ,” the statement said.

VTA is a mandatory process for all new models before they are allowed to be registered and licensed by the JPJ.

It is to ensure that each new model complies with the features and specifications as defined under the Road Transport Act 1987.

In this regard, JPJ has advised all vehicle manufacturers to ensure their e-Daftar system is up to date and functioning well. — Bernama