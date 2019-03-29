RON97 up two sen, RON95 and diesel prices unchanged

The price for diesel and RON95 remains unchanged at RM2.18 and RM2.08 respectively. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The price of RON97 will increase by two sen to RM2.63 per litre from RM2.61 per litre from tomorrow until April 5.

The Finance Ministry, in a press statement today, also said the price for diesel and RON95 remains the same at RM2.18 and RM2.08 respectively.

“Based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula, the market price for RON95 and diesel for March 30 to April 5 is at RM2.33 and RM2.36 respectively.

“However, the government has decided to maintain the current price of RM2.08 and RM 2.18 respectively to stabilise the petrol price while ensuring the public is not burdened by extra costs of living,” the statement said.