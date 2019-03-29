Nga announces RM150,000 allocation to upgrade mosque in Teluk Intan

Nga said he thanked Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng for the immediate approval of the special allocation. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

IPOH, March 29 — Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming today announced an allocation of RM150,000 to upgrade and refurbish the An Naim Mosque in Taman Seri Setia near Teluk Intan, 60km south of here.

Nga, who is Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker, said he thanked Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng for the immediate approval of the special allocation.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government had previously allocated RM1.6 million for the Al-Taqwa Mosque project in Kampung Padang Tembak near Teluk Intan, he said in a statement.

The DAP deputy secretary-general said the party is unfairly branded by irresponsible parties as being ‘anti-Islam’ or ‘anti-Malay’, and it is now evident that this is not the case.

“The DAP is an Islam-friendly party and is committed to championing unity in this multiracial country, including defending the rights and welfare of the Muslim community,” he said, adding that he will continue to fight for the rights and justice of all people regardless of race and religion. — Bernama